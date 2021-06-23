Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Truth About The Musical Stephen King Wrote With John Mellencamp

By Jean Mendoza
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It all started with the purchase of a lakeside cabin in Indiana, which turned out to be haunted, according to musician John Mellencamp. In an interview, the rock star said that he only stayed in the holiday home for two nights but experienced objects being moved and sounds that he couldn't explain. According to Contact Music, he then learned of an incident that happened at the property in the 1930s. Mellencamp quickly sold the property and never told the buyer of his experiences, which he said, "sounds crazy, but it's true."

www.grunge.com
Community Policy
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Stephen King
Person
Neko Case
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Sheryl Crow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Musicals#Contact Music#American Theatre#The Baltimore Sun#The Des Moines Register#Broadway World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?. King is a prolific author. Fair to say...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Mellencamp Being ‘Creepy’, Trying To Get Back Together With Meg Ryan?

Getting over an ex is hard. One tabloid is claiming John Mellencamp is still hung up on Meg Ryan. Gossip Cop looks into the rumors. Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp broke up for good in 2019 after being on and off fiancées for years. The National Enquirer quotes an unnamed source who says that despite the Sleeping In Seattle actress moving to Montecito, Mellencamp is still crooning about her. “John’s never given up hope that he and Meg would one day reunite,” the snitch insists.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Names The Worst Horror Movie He's Ever Seen

As one of the most beloved pop culture figures of the modern era, Stephen King's opinions carry a lot of weight, and he is notably not shy about sharing them. He has been letting his thoughts about film, literature, television and more be widely known for decades – and in recent years his regular go-to vehicle for such musings has been social media.
MoviesDen of Geek

Blumhouse, Stephen King, and Joe Hill: A Match Made in Horror Heaven

In the 21 years since Jason Blum founded Blumhouse Productions — during which a sizable portion of the company’s output has been dedicated to the horror genre — one name has been conspicuously absent from the list of the banner’s collaborators: Stephen King. One reason for that may have been...
Maine Statewagmtv.com

Stephen King’s house a must see for Maine tourists

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - During Maine’s busy tourism season historically we play the hits... Acadia National Park, lobster and blueberries grabbing the headlines. However, when it comes to those visiting Bangor... one spot reigns supreme. “We’re here to see our family and they gave us the idea to come see...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTok

A Jennifer Aniston doppelgänger has TikTok fooled, so much so that viral sensation Lisa Tranel had to update her TikTok bio to clarify that she’s not the Friends star. In case you haven’t seen her June 30, 2021 video, Lisa gets Jennifer’s mannerisms and body language down to a tee, and we’re all just waiting for the actress to comment on Lisa’s impression — and maybe even share the video with her 37.5 million Instagram followers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dee Jay Daniels Tumultuous Life after 'the Hughleys' Involved Beating Murder Charge & Getting Face Tattoos after Struggling to Land Roles

Former actor Dee Jay Daniels, who shot to stardom as Michael Hughley on “The Hughleys,” has had a very challenging life ever since the show ended. In the late 90s, actor and comedian DL Hughley took over the entertainment scene with his sitcom “The Hughleys,” which chronicled the lives of a Black family moving from the inner city to suburban Los Angeles.
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

TikTok: Who is Lisa Tranel? Meet Viral TikTok girl Jennifer Aniston Look-Alike!

Here is a piece of news that is coming into the headlines related to the well-known TikTok user and an American actress and their names are Lisa Tranel and Jennifer Aniston respectively. Both personalities are hitting the limelight after their fans assumed that they both look alike. Tik Toker Lisa Tranel is quite famous on social media. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston is the most established and popular actress who has gained huge popularity and fame by performing in various blockbuster films. Through this article, the viewers will get to know how this matter starts and the reaction of these two personalities.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: SPOTTED! Unlikely couple Renée Zellweger, 52, and Ant Anstead, 42, enjoy a relaxing morning at the TV host's Laguna Beach property amid romance rumors

Renée Zellweger is seen for the first time with British TV presenter Ant Anstead, amid rumors of a new blossoming romance between the two. In exclusive pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, the Bridget Jones actress stands close to the former Wheeler Dealers host on the balcony of his new Laguna Beach home, seemingly enjoying a lazy morning together on Friday.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.