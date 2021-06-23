The Truth About The Musical Stephen King Wrote With John Mellencamp
It all started with the purchase of a lakeside cabin in Indiana, which turned out to be haunted, according to musician John Mellencamp. In an interview, the rock star said that he only stayed in the holiday home for two nights but experienced objects being moved and sounds that he couldn't explain. According to Contact Music, he then learned of an incident that happened at the property in the 1930s. Mellencamp quickly sold the property and never told the buyer of his experiences, which he said, "sounds crazy, but it's true."www.grunge.com