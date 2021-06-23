Cancel
City of Destin, Florida, Goes Live on Tyler's Civic Services Solution

 10 days ago

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the city of Destin, Florida, has successfully gone live on Tyler's EnerGov™ civic services solution. The city of Destin has been using Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution since 1999 and the city, already familiar with Tyler’s public administration solutions, selected EnerGov™ for its COMPASS (COMmunity Permitting And Support System) project.

