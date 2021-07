The Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty has changed its name to Northern Cincinnati Foundation. Located in West Chester Township, the foundation has grown significantly in the past 20 years, with donors coming from suburbs outside of West Chester and Liberty townships, leading to the name change. Erin Clemons, president and CEO of Northern Cincinnati Foundation, said more than 50% of its charitable assets now come from communities throughout the northern Cincinnati region, adding the organization looks forward to building relationships in these communities.