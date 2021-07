Dunkirk firefighters made quick work of a blaze that took place just after midnight Friday. Around 12:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 87 W. Fourth St. Upon arrival a small fire was found burning in the exterior of a wall of the second floor apartment adjacent to an elevated deck. The wall was opened and minimal fire extension was found. The fire was extinguished using a single hose line. The adjoining walls and the attic were checked for fire extension with negative results.