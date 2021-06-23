Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Antipasto Skewers

By Living with Amy.
Fox11online.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook tortellini according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. In a sealable container, combine the tortellini, dressing, and seasoning. Refrigerate for 1-4 hours. Gather remaining ingredients when ready to assemble skewers. Fold the salami slices into half or fourths. Fold the spinach leaves in half. Thread the wooden skewers with olives, tomato, spinach, tortellini, salami, cheese, and marinated tortellini. You can also use marinated artichoke hearts, pepperoni and other fun antipasto ingredients. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with Italian seasoning before serving.

fox11online.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antipasto#Cheese#Green Olives#Spinach#Food Drink#Zesty Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesLancaster Farming

Three-Ingredient Ice Cream

Beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in condensed milk and cocoa mix packets. Transfer mixture to a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Freeze for 5 hours. When ready to serve, remove from freezer to soften just a bit . Enjoy this smooth and refreshing treat on a hot summer afternoon.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

Stuffed Zucchini Is A Low-Carb Dinner That’s Still Filling And Indulgent

We all know getting more vegetables in our regular diet is important for good health. Yet, finding creative and tasty ways to boost our veggie intake can sometimes feel like a chore. Whether it’s convincing your kids to eat more vegetables or even yourself, the trick is often finding tempting recipes that make the vegetables more than a bland side dish thrown on the plate.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TBR News Media

Cooking Cove: Traditional salads for the 4th of July

Call me crazy, but this year on the Fourth of July I’m going to pull out all the throttles with traditional American dishes. I want hot dogs with the works, and that means, mustard, relish and sauerkraut. I want hamburgers oozing cheese and ketchup and crunchy with slices of raw onion. And I want the three traditional salads, tart and creamy with mayonnaise.
Chicago, ILThe Daily Meal

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This recipe is a take on Shrimp De Jonghe, an old-school Chicago seafood dish. It comes courtesy of Binyon's, a much-loved Chicago restaurant with a long legacy. Quick and easy to prepare, this appetizer is sumptuously aromatic. This recipe is by Hal Binyon and was originally published in the Chicago...
Posted by
The Kitchn

How to Make an Easy, Cheesy Spinach Frittata

Whether you’re looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing brunch dish or a weeknight dinner that doesn’t require a trip to the store, a frittata is always the answer. The Italian egg dish is as simple as it is versatile, and will never let you down. While it’s tempting to fill a...
Recipespurewow.com

40 Skewer Recipes That Will Impress Every Guest at Your Cookout

Your grill called. It’s bored. Instead of cooking the same old burgers, hot dogs and chicken breasts at your next summer cookout, it’s time to try something new, like shrimp boil skewers or strawberry shortcake kebabs. The options are endless (and best of all, many are ready in less than an hour). Moral of the story: Everything is better on a stick. Read on for 40 skewer recipes that will impress all of your barbecue guests.
RecipesBon Appétit

Tiana & Harold Make Skewers Two Ways

Join Chefs Harold Villarosa and Tiana Gee as they prepare skewers two ways, with Tiana taking on prawns and Harold choosing chicken. To compliment the skewers, Chef Harold makes his version of a popular vinegar-based Filipino dipping sauce called Suka, with garlic, chilies and fresh ginger. Released on 06/22/2021. You...
RecipesLancaster Farming

No-Bake Strawberry Delight

Whisk together pudding, milk and vanilla. Let set while you prepare crust. Crush the cookies and reserve 1/2 cup for topping. Mix butter with remaining crumbs. Pour into 9-inch square baking dish. Crust will be crumbly. Fold whipped topping into pudding. Place half the pudding on top of crust; then add strawberries over the pudding. Spread rest of pudding over strawberries and top with crumbs. Chill before serving.
RecipesFox11online.com

Italian Tortellini Pasta Salad

20 ounces cheese tortellini, cooked according to package, drained (don’t overcook) In a large bowl, combine cooled tortellini with bell pepper, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, mozzarella, pepperoni, and olives. In a jar shake together dressing ingredients. Toss all but about 1/3 cup of the dressing with pasta mixture. Cover and...
Recipescarrollspaper.com

Up the ante on these shrimp skewers with homemade pesto

Shrimp skewers are a pretty addition to any summer plate and it’s a fast and easy dish to grill. Pre-made pesto is great in a pinch, but why not make your own? Fresh basil and garlic make shrimp sing with flavor. 4 basil leaves, chopped, plus 2 more basil leaves...
Posted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Cheesy Shrimp and Orzo Skillet

Having an arsenal of quick and easy weeknight recipes is super important for us during the busy school year. But as things crank up for summer, I’m finding my need for those fast recipes that come together easily isn’t fading. With summer camp, football practice and the like, it seems we’re just as busy in the summer as we are during the school year.
RecipesAlbert Lea Tribune

Savor: Louisiana Style Oxtail Creole Gumbo

Brown the oxtails on all sides in hot oil; transfer to large crockpot. Tie spices together with wine and place in pot on top of oxtails. Pour beef broth, liquid smoke over oxtails and cook on high in slow cooker for 6 to 8 hours. Remove oxtails and allow meat...
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
Recipesrecipes.net

Grilled Lamb Skewers with Almond Salsa Verde Recipe

Simply marinated in olive oil, these grilled lamb skewers are served with a tangy and herby almond salsa verde for a scrumptious bite. Soak the rosemary skewers in water for 30 minutes. Place the lamb in a bowl and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Toss together and let sit until ready to grill.
Recipesaustinfoodmagazine.com

Mediterranean Shakshuka – RECIPE

Shakshuka is an easy, healthy Mediterranean recipe that’s very popular in Israel and other parts of the Middle East. This simple combination of simmering tomatoes, onions, garlic, spices, and poached eggs is filling, healthy and delicious. Ingredients. 1 tablespoon olive oil. 1 onion, finely chopped. 1 red bell pepper, seeded...
Recipesmyleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Candy Apple Cobbler, Veggie-Shrimp Alfredo

Families around the country will honor their fathers this weekend, showing their appreciation for the important men in their lives in as many ways as there are fathers. Those celebrations will include one common denominator, however – food. While many families will enjoy a meal at their favorite restaurant, others...
Recipesrecipes.net

Fajitas with Roast Beef Recipe

Got leftover roast beef? This easy fajita recipe turns juicy and spiced beef into a quick Mexican dish with tortillas and gravy. In a large skillet, heat canola oil until shimmering. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic, and chili powder and season with salt and pepper. Cook over high heat for...
RecipesPosted by
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Vegan Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing

2 pounds of small potatoes (I used Yukon gold but red potatoes work great too) 1/2 of a red pepper (finely diced) Preheat oven to 450-degrees. Cut up the potatoes in quarters or eights depending on how large the potato is. You want the pieces to be bite size. Place...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Chef’s Recipe: Amanda Russ Cifaldi’s Favorite Sicilian Pasta

When you walk into Pomodori Italian Eatery, located in the heart of Hilton Head Island, the first thing you see is a large chalkboard with a map of Italy and, in big letters pointing to Sicily, the word "ME!" Chef Amanda Russ Cifaldi, born and raised in a large Sicilian-American...