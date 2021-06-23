Antipasto Skewers

Your grill called. It’s bored. Instead of cooking the same old burgers, hot dogs and chicken breasts at your next summer cookout, it’s time to try something new, like shrimp boil skewers or strawberry shortcake kebabs. The options are endless (and best of all, many are ready in less than an hour). Moral of the story: Everything is better on a stick. Read on for 40 skewer recipes that will impress all of your barbecue guests.