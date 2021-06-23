Antipasto Skewers
Cook tortellini according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. In a sealable container, combine the tortellini, dressing, and seasoning. Refrigerate for 1-4 hours. Gather remaining ingredients when ready to assemble skewers. Fold the salami slices into half or fourths. Fold the spinach leaves in half. Thread the wooden skewers with olives, tomato, spinach, tortellini, salami, cheese, and marinated tortellini. You can also use marinated artichoke hearts, pepperoni and other fun antipasto ingredients. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with Italian seasoning before serving.fox11online.com