Those taking a trip to Kensington Gardens earlier this week may have noticed the latest change to the perfectly maintained palace grounds. Positioned overlooking the pond in the temporarily closed Sunken Garden, a large but discreet dark green box blended in with the surrounding foliage. Inside was what was set to become one of the most talked about tributes worldwide - a statue to honour the late Princess Diana. Today, Princes William and Harry make a rare joint public appearance at what Kensington Palace describe as a “small event” to unveil the statue they first commissioned in 2017 as a...