Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement following the passing of the School Aid Fund Budget that was approved by the Michigan Legislature Wednesday. “The bipartisan school aid bill makes historic investments in our children without raising taxes and will help each and every student thrive academically, mentally and physically,” stated Governor Whitmer. “I look forward to signing this legislation to expand the Great Start Readiness preschool program for 22,000 more children and connect more students to counselors, psychologists, and nurses in their schools.”