Ex-DNC chair Tom Perez launches bid for Maryland governor

It may still be a little early to start talking about the 2022 midterm elections but a lot will be riding on it. With the Democrats only having a slim majority in both the House and Senate, Republicans are looking to flip seats and take back control. The state of Florida has some big races this year, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is running for re-election as the incumbent and after leading his state through the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL) is challenging Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for his seat in 2022 as well. National Journal Politics Editor and FOX News Radio Political Analyst Josh Kraushaar joins to break down some of the Florida races and where the state could be leaning.