Ex-DNC chair Tom Perez launches bid for Maryland governor
Washington — Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who also led the Democratic National Committee, announced Wednesday he is running for governor of Maryland. In a five-minute video launching his gubernatorial campaign, Perez charted his history as the son of immigrants from the Dominican Republican who lost his father at the age of 12 to going on to raise a family in Montgomery County, Maryland, and then serving as a federal prosecutor and working in the Obama administration.sandhillsexpress.com