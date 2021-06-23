Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Ex-DNC chair Tom Perez launches bid for Maryland governor

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who also led the Democratic National Committee, announced Wednesday he is running for governor of Maryland. In a five-minute video launching his gubernatorial campaign, Perez charted his history as the son of immigrants from the Dominican Republican who lost his father at the age of 12 to going on to raise a family in Montgomery County, Maryland, and then serving as a federal prosecutor and working in the Obama administration.

sandhillsexpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
City
Secretary, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnc Chair#Democrats#Labor#Time#Latino#The Justice Department#Civil Rights Division#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Tom Perez leaves Venable, citing firm's work for GOP governor

(Reuters) - Less than two months after the firm heralded his arrival, ex-Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez says he has resigned from Venable over the firm's representation of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on unemployment insurance benefits. Venable was tapped to represent Hogan, a Republican, in a lawsuit brought last...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz will launch a bid for Massachusetts governor

“Our state is at a turning point now, and we face a choice: Do we go back to business as usual?" State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, a veteran progressive lawmaker who has helped lead legislative efforts on police reform and heads a new committee on racial equity, will launch a bid for governor on Wednesday, entering a historically diverse Democratic field in a bid to become Massachusetts’ first Latina governor.
Texas StateFox News

Allen West announces bid for Texas governor

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Idaho StatePosted by
The Hill

First transgender candidate launches bid for Idaho governor

Melissa Sue Robinson filed the paperwork to run in Idaho’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Robinson, a Democrat, faces multiple Republican challengers, including incumbent Brad Little. She hopes to bring more exposure to the transgender community with her candidacy. Melissa Sue Robinson has thrown her hat into the ring for the 2022...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

DNC launches organizing program ahead of midterms

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Tuesday it is launching a new campaign organizing program in nine states ahead of next year's midterm elections. The Campaign Pipeline Project will place organizers on the ground in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and New Jersey in an effort to elect the party's candidates up and down the ballot in the targeted states.
Maine Statewcn247.com

Bellicose ex-governor LePage launches another run in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he's launching a campaign for another term in Maine's Blaine House. LePage has been critical of his successor, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, over fiscal policies and actions during the pandemic. He said Monday that he wants to build an economy that "empowers everyone including our rural communities." He made his announcement four days after filing paperwork with the state ethics commission. Under the Maine Constitution, he's allowed to run again after sitting out a term. The 72-year-old served two tumultuous terms marked by belt-tightening conservatism and bellicose battles with opponents and the media.
Maine StatePosted by
Axios

Former Maine Governor Paul LePage launches bid for third term

Former two-term Governor of Maine Paul LePage (R), who once declared he was "Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular," announced that he is launching a campaign for a third term, AP reports. Why it matters: The race may provide insight into Maine's appetite for a Trump ally in office....
Kansas StateUS News and World Report

Dole, Roberts Back Kansas AG Schmidt in 2022 Governor's Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas political icons Bob Dole and Pat Roberts on Tuesday endorsed Attorney General Derek Schmidt for governor in 2022 as Schmidt worked to solidify support among fellow Republicans early enough to blunt a serious primary challenge. Dole, a former U.S. Senate majority leader and the 1996...
Florida StateRadio NB

Why Florida Is So Pivotal To American Politics

It may still be a little early to start talking about the 2022 midterm elections but a lot will be riding on it. With the Democrats only having a slim majority in both the House and Senate, Republicans are looking to flip seats and take back control. The state of Florida has some big races this year, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is running for re-election as the incumbent and after leading his state through the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL) is challenging Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for his seat in 2022 as well. National Journal Politics Editor and FOX News Radio Political Analyst Josh Kraushaar joins to break down some of the Florida races and where the state could be leaning.
Agriculturebizjournals

Tom Sadowski tapped to take over Maryland Economic Development Corp.

Development veteran Tom Sadowski has been appointed to take over Maryland's quasi-public economic development agency this summer. Sadowski will take over the executive director role from Robert Brennan, who is retiring at the end of July. Sadowski is currently vice chancellor for economic development at the University System of Maryland, a post he has held for five years. Prior to that, he led the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore, a nonprofit business group downtown, for eight years.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Kristi Noem emerges as the female Trump

(CNN) — Among the many contenders to be the "next Donald Trump" (if such a thing actually exists) there are, well, a lot of dudes. There's Trump heir Don Jr., former VP Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Sen. Rick Scott ...
Arizona StatePosted by
Fox News

Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law

Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona’s new "Second Amendment sanctuary" law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations, possibly setting up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the United States declare themselves similar firearm havens.
Chicago, ILthejacksonpress.org

Racist Mayor Plays the Race Card

It’s been said that every citizenry gets the government they deserve. But only the coldest and cruelest of hearts could argue that the citizens of Chicago deserve the calamitous leadership of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Take the events of this past weekend, for example, as reported by ABC 7 Eyewitness News:

Comments / 0

Community Policy