Nick Cannon had a busy Father's Day. Just days after Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, Alyssa Scott confirmed Cannon is the father of her soon-to-be-born child. Scott, who reportedly appeared on Wild N' Out, shared a photo of herself with Cannon on Saturday, showing off her baby bump. In May, Scott shared a now-deleted photo from her pregnancy shoot with a caption that hinted Cannon is the baby's father. This will be Cannon's seventh child and fourth child within the span of a year.