Travis Tritt Plays Starlight Drive-in; Bindley Hardware at Alleg. Overlook; Kennywood Has Bites and Pints (Fri., 6/25/21)
1) Remember pay phones? Fans of Travis Tritt certainly do. “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” was one of the country star’s first big hits when he released it as a single in 1991. The song was from his album It’s All About to Change—and while times and technology have changed, Tritt has just kept going with his straight-ahead country/rock tunes accompanied by memorable lyrics. His resume now includes 13 studio albums, four CMA Awards, two Grammys, and a host of TV and film appearances. If you’d like an up-close look and listen, Tritt pulls into the Starlight Drive-in tonight. Special guest is Gary Burk III. 8 p.m. 1985 N Main St. Ext, Butler (M.V.)entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com