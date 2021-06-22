How Mining Cryptocurrency Helped Keep Lansing Business Afloat

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, news headlines have frequently focused on the plight of small businesses, many of which experienced temporary or permanent closures, furloughs, or pivots to a new operating model. As bad as those headlines sounded, however, actual business exits — or “deaths,” as the Federal Reserve calls them — were surprisingly not as common as we might have expected. An April 2021 report by the Fed shows that the pandemic resulted in the permanent closure of approximately 200,000 U.S. businesses above historical levels, which consist of about 7.5 percent of firms and 8.5 percent of establishments each year. At the same time, the rate of new entrepreneurs in 2020 increased, with an average of 380 of every 100,000 adults starting a new business in a given month, according to the Kauffman Foundation’s 2020 Early Stage Entrepreneurship National Report. Among those starting new businesses were “necessity entrepreneurs” — individuals who became entrepreneurs after losing their jobs.