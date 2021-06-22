Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

How Mining Cryptocurrency Helped Keep Lansing Business Afloat

By Maitlynn Mossolle
Posted by 
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've been hearing so much about cryptocurrency lately and people trying to convince others of the benefits of cryptocurrency. If you've been curious, let this guy be the proof!. What is "Mining" Cryptocurrency. Basically, the "dummies" definition describes it as "adding more bitcoins to the digital currency ecosystem." "All the...

99wfmk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Cryptocurrency#Business Owner#Fox 47#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFingerLakes1

Cryptocurrencies, Explained: Best for mining and investing

Everybody is talking about cryptocurrencies, the digital currency that can be used in a wide range of ways: from paying for services and goods to transferring funds for almost free all over the world. We are here to provide you some information regarding the types of cryptocurrency and make a piece of small investment advice.
MarketsNew Haven Register

My Digital Money Introduces Trigger Order Feature for CryptoIRA Investors

New Capability Makes Asset Management Easier for Account Holders Investing in Cryptocurrencies. My Digital Money (MDM), a self-trading CryptoIRA investment platform, today launched its Trigger Order feature to help investors better manage their crypto investment, limit potential losses during market dips and easily capitalize on opportunities for gains without daily monitoring.
Marketsinvesting.com

Grayscale adds Cardano to Digital Large Cap Fund after rebalancing

In a recent development, Grayscale Investments announced an adjustment to its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to include Cardano's ADA as the third-largest holding. Reflecting the growing demand for crypto investments, the fund’s portfolio was adjusted by selling existing components for fiat currency and reinvesting it in Charles Hoskinson’s ADA token.
Denver, COdenverite.com

What local Denver business are you glad stayed afloat during the pandemic?

The pandemic was … a lot. And still is overwhelming. We lost plenty and we’ll be coping with those loses for years to come. Big retailers suffered, but the lost of local businesses is what really reshapes neighborhoods. That coffee shop that knew your order by heart. That hole-in-the-wall restaurant with the leaning tables you went to late at night that always hit the spot.
Small BusinessColumbia Star

How partnering is helping small businesses weather the social distancing storm

Social distancing guidelines implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak posed unique challenges to small business owners. Many small businesses were forced to close their facilities to customers to prevent the spread of the virus, which various sources estimated had claimed the lives of more than 200,000 people by the end of April. Delivery and curbside pickup enabled many businesses to offer limited services to consumers, but low revenue still forced many businesses to seek new ways to generate sales. Partnering is one creative way many small businesses owners sought to generate more sales.
EconomyTaos News

Bitcoin from an ATM?

Customers entering Super Save Discount Foods on Paseo del Pueblo Sur over the last three weeks may have noticed an odd sight inside the grocery store’s front doors: a digital bitcoin machine, or BTM. The green and orange automated teller stands next to the claw machine and gum balls, its screen lit brightly, welcoming people to come and try cryptocurrency.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Small BusinessValueWalk

How An Interpretive Adviser Can Help Future-Proof Your Business

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, news headlines have frequently focused on the plight of small businesses, many of which experienced temporary or permanent closures, furloughs, or pivots to a new operating model. As bad as those headlines sounded, however, actual business exits — or “deaths,” as the Federal Reserve calls them — were surprisingly not as common as we might have expected. An April 2021 report by the Fed shows that the pandemic resulted in the permanent closure of approximately 200,000 U.S. businesses above historical levels, which consist of about 7.5 percent of firms and 8.5 percent of establishments each year. At the same time, the rate of new entrepreneurs in 2020 increased, with an average of 380 of every 100,000 adults starting a new business in a given month, according to the Kauffman Foundation’s 2020 Early Stage Entrepreneurship National Report. Among those starting new businesses were “necessity entrepreneurs” — individuals who became entrepreneurs after losing their jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy