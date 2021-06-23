Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Jenson Button On Classic Cars, Family And Life In LA: An Exclusive Interview With The F1 World Champion

By Alistair Charlton
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment his Zoom camera switches on, albeit sideways for a moment, Jenson Button is just as you would hope. There is no PR person on the call, and no agent either. It’s just Jenson, myself and George, co-host of our podcast, AutoChat. We’ve been granted 45 valuable minutes...

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Singer, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenson Button
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars#Electric Cars#Motor Sport#American#British#Lotus#The Sky Sports F1#Extreme E#Ferrari#Bugatti Veyron#Pista#Jaguar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsCarscoops

Real Life Photos Of 2022 F1 Car Leak Ahead Of Official Unveiling

The 2021 Formula 1 season is only 7 races in, but we already have our first glimpse of what the cars will look like next year after the sporting regulation change. Photos of the 2022 car were leaked before what was supposedly going to be a reveal at Silverstone, which is nearly a month away if true.
Home & Gardenlaconfidentialmag.com

See F1 Racer Jenson Button's Bel-Air Farmhouse, Listed for $9.375 Million

Buyers, start your engines. Formula 1 racer Jenson Button just listed his breathtaking Bel Air farmhouse for $9.375 million. Button and his fiancée, Brittany Ward, bought the home in 2018 following the racer's Super GT Series win. Spanning 8,000-square-feet, the home sits on three-quarters of an acre, and the couple spent the last two years retouching and remodeling the property.
Carsephotozine.com

Classic Morgan Sports Cars

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Every year at the Arley Garden Festival we have the display of Morgan sports cars. Two seater, open top, wire wheels, lovely.......basically the same as the original 1950 design, but underneath filled with modern technology inlcuding the 2 litre BMW engones, auto gearboxes, lovely leather seats.......It's evoking the world of the open road, sun shining, wind blowing through our hair, stopping at countryside wayside inns....Of course, on a motorway perhaps not quite so good, covered in diesel fumes and roaring lorries surrounding us, but that's another story. But I'll ignore that ignoble thought and instead just enjoy looking at these fine, lovingly cared for cars. It's a shame that my model of choice would cost nearly £70,000, if I could get one anythime soon.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car

The German driver says the situation does not impact his driving performance and that his team plans to implement a fix after the summer break, which ends with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa in late August. Schumacher explained the situation after being asked about a video that surfaced after...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster First Drive Review: Icy Cool

If you’re to believe Hollywood movies, car commercials, and pop album covers, Southern California is convertible country. But while Los Angeles, San Diego, and Palm Springs all see more than their fair share of warm, sunny days, it’s not difficult to find that crisp, crystalline alpine air tinged with snow, even in spring.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Aston Martin wants to make F1 livery "pop" more on TV

The Silverstone-based team revamped its livery this season for the iconic British racing green colours of its parent sportscar manufacturer. But the dark green sometimes makes the AMR21 appear similar to other cars, especially the black Mercedes, on television. Earlier this week, Andreas Weissenbacher, CEO of the team's former title...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

Gunther Steiner has led Haas F1 Team since it entered the championship in 2016, and has worked in motorsport for over 35 years. We spoke to Steiner to find out what qualifications you need, what skills you should have, and everything else you need to know. What is a team...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Create The Ultimate McLaren 720S With Galaxy Widebody Kit

Blending sensational styling with heroic driving dynamics, the McLaren 720S is far more than a poser but also one of the best cars in the world to drive. While it turns plenty of heads straight out of the factory, many tuners have transformed the appearance of the 720S through the years with some audacious widebody kits. Not all of these have been entirely successful and some of these kits clash with McLaren's form-follows-function approach, but a young designer brand from Asia called Zacoe believes it has struck the sweet spot between aesthetics and aerodynamics.
Motorsportsracer.com

Calderon lands Foyt IndyCar test

Colombian Tatiana Calderon — a Formula 1 test driver with Alfa Romeo and FIA WEC sportscar driver who is also a veteran of Road to Indy development series racing in North America — will drive an Indy car for the first time this week, when she joins AJ Foyt Racing for a one-day test on Tuesday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course following this weekend’s race there.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Aston Martin's F1 Team Is Considering a New Livery

Last season, a team known as Racing Point ran a bright pink Formula 1 car with white accents. This year, the team re-branded as Aston Martin and re-painted their 2020 challenger in a beautiful shade of dark green. It looks much better, but, as an executive from team sponsor BWT points out, it certainly does not pop on television in the same way.
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Haas F1 Team’s PR Is Getting Cute About Its Nightmare Driver, Nikita Mazepin

Trending pre-season for all the wrong reasons, Nikita Mazepin is getting the meme treatment. Let's be very clear: America's only Formula One team has a PR situation best described as "hellish" this season. Its car is a hot mess that only gets airtime if it's in the gravel trap, its former drivers (Grosjean and Magnussen) are thriving in the U.S., and despite signing the literal son of Michael Schumacher to one of its seats, it's the other driver, Nikita Mazepin, who drew attention to the team before, during, and after the team launched this year's car.