Welcome to Day 10 of the European Championships! The final round of group stage matches begins today with the end of Group A, and although there are no Barcelona players in action this still promises to be exciting. Both games kick off at the same time, and the situation is...
Euro 2020 or Euro 2021, whatever you want to call it, kicked off on Friday 10th June being played in a number of countries with the final to be played at Wembley in London on Sunday 11th July. The 24 teams were divided into six groups of four, with the...
The panel purr over a dramatic Group B finale as Denmark qualify for the last 16, where they will play Wales. Russia are eliminated, while Finland's chances of going through in third look slim.
We start at Wembley, where England were confirmed as winners of Group D after a fairly comfortable win over Czech Republic. We discuss Gareth Southgate’s four changes, especially the impact of Bukayo Saka, who impressed in the first half with his direct running. Then it’s up to Hampden Park, as...
Andy Robertson has posted an emotional Twitter thread following Scotland's crushing elimination from Euro 2020. Scotland were knocked out of the tournament after losing 3-1 to Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday. The result ensured Croatia progressed to the last-16, along with England who topped Group D after beating Czech...
Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Lars Sivertsen and Ed Aarons to discuss the first round of knockout games at Euro 2020. We also hear from Ben Fisher in Amsterdam and a sad Elis James in his living room. Presented by Max Rushden with Barry Glendenning, Ed Aarons, Lars...
Tottenham Hotspur have their manager, which means the club is long overdue in getting their transfer business rolling. David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting that Spurs are in the lead to acquire the services of Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu. The central defender/fullback is being courted by a few clubs but it seems Spurs is where he wants to go.
For so many reasons England needed that. As Sunderland fans, we needed that. In the short term, the joy has been removed from so many things in life that transcends football. Looking further back in history, the fact it was Germany means all sorts of hoodoo-related nonsense has been not just removed, but torn to shreds.
We’re down to the final eight of Euro 2020, with, coincidentally, eight Chelsea players still involved as well — third most to Dynamo Kiev (who compromise much of the Ukraine squad) and Manchester City. Half of that Chelsea contingent will be, or at least could be in action today, in...
We start by previewing England’s upcoming quarter-final with Ukraine on Saturday evening in Rome, as Gareth Southgate prepares his team for their first game away from Wembley in this tournament. Will it be a case of after the lord mayor’s show, or is this England made of sterner stuff?. Then...
Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine need to play the game of their lives if they are to secure a historic win against England in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. Having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the following year’s Nations League Gareth Southgate is now looking to lead the Three Lions to a first European Championship semi-final since 1996.
Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. At Euro 2020 I have the best job in the world...
Max Rushden is joined by John Brewin, Natasha Henry and Jonathan Wilson to discuss Belgium’s victory over Portugal, and 10-man Netherlands’s elimination by the Czech Republic. Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. Belgium edged past...
Gareth Southgate believes England’s first Euro 2020 road trip could be a help rather than a hinderance as they head to Rome for the quarter-final against Ukraine on the back of the emotional Germany win. Having topped Group D unbeaten, the Three Lions secured a mammoth last-16 result against Die...
Three Reds remain as Euro 2020 progresses to the final eight teams left. While Jordan Henderson and Thiago are not locks to feature in their ties for England and Spain respectively, Xherdan Shaqiri will play a pivotal role for Switzerland, captaining the side against the Spaniards. The Swiss are one...
Date: Saturday, 3 July. Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Coverage: Live on BBC One with build-up starting at 19:00, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Click here for more details. Gareth Southgate says it is "good" England are not...
Thiago Silva will be turning 37 in a couple months. For most in his profession, that would be another signal that maybe it’s time to start thinking about hanging up their boots, if not already lounging on some sunny beach. For Thiago however, it’s just added motivation to keep going, day by day, game by game, as long as he can.
It seems like only a few days ago when the Euros started, but we’re now at the quarter-final stage and the Manchester City boys are still going strong, with 9 blues still in the competition. Let’s take a look at who they face this weekend. Spain. The City trio of...
Xherdan Shaqiri has long been the talisman of the Swiss National Team. He has popped up with commanding performances and timely goals on numerous occasions for Switzerland, and he did it again tonight in their heartbreaking loss to Spain in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. Shaqiri, who was captaining his country...