We just got a new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and it hints towards new things that weren’t mentioned in the first two trailers for the film. The trailer dives more into the plot as it gives us a look at all the characters we will be seeing and what their role in the film will be of. Officially dubbed as the “Rain” trailer, it showcases a completely new song, by Grandson, just recorded for The Suicide Squad. Gunn had mentioned earlier on Twitter that how happy he is about the fact the new song recorded is “so close to being a pop classic”. The Suicide Squad Trailer: Warner Brothers Unveil Another Glimpse of the Film, Grandson & Jessie Reyez’s New Song ‘Rain’ Adds Drama (Watch Video).