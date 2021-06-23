O’Handley Stepping Away From Coaching Waterloo Black Hawks
When the Waterloo Black Hawks begin their 2021-22 campaign in September, someone other than P.K. O'Handley will be coaching the team for the first time in nearly two decades. O'Handley announced Tuesday that he will start his 20th season with the Black Hawks by turning his full attention toward serving as the team's President of Hockey Operation while transitioning out of an active coaching role. O'Handley leaves the bench as the winningest coach in United States Hockey League history with 778 regular season victories, 638 for Waterloo and 140 for the now-defunct North Iowa Huskies.q985.fm