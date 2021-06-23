Ornella Fado: Brindiamo! Elegantly Toasting Italy and Its Cuisine in NYC

On Sundays at 1:30 p.m.—TV on and set to NYC Life Channel 25—the famous “Brindisi” (Drinking Song) from Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata inevitably lures me from whatever I am doing around the house and glues my attention to the show that is about to begin. I am swiftly pulled into a universe of culinary wonders that would make anyone stop in their tracks. The show is Brindiamo! and Ornella Fado its elegant and dynamic hostess and producer. For the past seventeen years, Ornella has led viewers into the fragrant, tantalizing havens of Italian cuisine in New York City and its environs as well as in Italy. She has introduced viewers to countless noted chefs, fine restaurants, and mouth-watering recipes, many of which become staples of cooking repertoires at home. For this interview, we met in one of Ornella’s favorite NYC restaurants, Norma Gastronomia Siciliana, where I fell in love with cannoli all over again. It was such a pleasure to learn about Ornella’s fascinating journey to creating Brindiamo! and get a few recommendations on where to celebrate the reopening of New York City, Italian-style.