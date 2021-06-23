Holy Cow! Is There Really More Cattle Than Humans in Iowa?

July 4 reminds me of sitting down by the pool or beach with sweet corn on the cob and a grilled hot dog, maybe a lemonade or a beer on hand. The heat usually swelters and makes me dizzy, but I’ll hop in the water to cool off and later listen to some live music at a town festival before the fireworks take over the sky in brilliant explosions of color. It reminds me of being picked up on the shoulders of my grandfather and carried around while he told me stories of how he wanted to go into the U.S. Air Force but had to stay stateside to take care of a family that needed him.