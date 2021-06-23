Cancel
New York City, NY

Honour – A Kiss Leads to a Killing

By Charlene Giannetti
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Rahmat Suleimani (Moe Bar-El) and his girlfriend, Banaz Mahmod (Buket Komur), share a kiss at a tube station in London, she disappears. He reports her missing, while her parents deny that’s true. Newly promoted DCI Caroline Goode (a terrific Keeley Hawes) takes over the investigation and discovers, to her horror, that the young woman had come to the police five times in the preceding months, fearful that she would be the victim of violence at the hands of her family. Banaz had incurred the wrath of her father and brother after divorcing her husband and beginning a relationship with Rahmat. That moment at the tube proved to be the kiss of death for Banaz.

