Well, it’s remarkable. All the rationalists and apologists have suddenly jumped ship at once. It’s left for me to plant my victory flag atop Mount Simmons. I’ve been telling you for five years since the Philadelphia 76ers drafted him with the top overall pick that I didn’t want Ben Simmons. That his lack of a face-up jump shot made him a gadget player without a position and not the Hall of Famer many had projected. That he certainly wasn’t a point guard or even a stretch-four because he couldn’t or wouldn’t shoot a standard jump shot, let alone a three. That I didn’t like his one-gear demeanor, the vacant unchanging expression, the lack of any sort of outward emotion, be it anger or joy, frustration or swagger.