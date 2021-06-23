Lambert graduates from West Point, formally sworn in

Nathaniel D. Lambert was born and raised in Bainbridge, attending the First United Methodist Church and graduating from BHS in 2017. On July 1, 2017, he was sworn in as a Cadet at the US Military Academy, West Point, NY. Lambert is a 4th generation West Point graduate. His great-grandfather LTC Dwight Harvey, PeeWee Lambert’s father, was a 1925 West Point graduate. His paternal grandfather, Brigadier General Wayne Lambert Sr. (USAF retired), was a 1959 West Point graduate. Both of his parents, parents, Dorinda Cox and Wayne Lambert, Jr., are 1984 West Point graduates. All three of the Lambert boys were appointed to West Point by the elected US Representative from Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. JL Pilcher appointed Lambert Sr, Dawson Mathis appointed Lambert Jr., and Sanford Bishop appointed Lambert.