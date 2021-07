I really like living in Lansing because many neighborhoods remind me of growing up on the south side of Chicago. Not only the homes, alleys, and neighborhood bars, but just the feel and atmosphere. As kids, we use to be able to do play football, baseball, and frisbee in the alley and on the street in front of the house. Always a lot of fun. the streetlights were so bright that we could play well into the evening and our parents were happy because they could keep an eye on us.