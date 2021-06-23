WATCH NOW: Rock Around the Block

Cancel
By Christopher Jardine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunners, walkers and community members showed up on June 19 to the two-room Lone Rock schoolhouse in the town of Orange for Rock Around the Block. The event, aimed at raising funds for the maintenance and restoration of the schoolhouse that last operated in the 1960s, returned in 2021 after a year off due to COVID-19. Attendees enjoyed a 4.5 mile walk/run, lunch, silent auction, games and the chance to tour the schoolhouse. Organizers are hoping to use the funds raised from this year's event to fix a chair lift inside the schoolhouse.

