Wisconsin Dells, WI

HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Slow start buries Wisconsin Dells in 18-0 loss to Muscoda

By CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS STAFF
 11 days ago

The Wisconsin Dells Rivermen's old struggles reared their ugly head on Sunday as a slow start, combined with six errors, spelled disaster in a 18-0 shutout loss to Muscoda in a six-inning Northern Section game at Veterans Park in Wisconsin Dells. Mat Lagoda and Corey Rosol each recorded a hit...

The persistent rain proved to be the only thing to stop Luke Morgan on Sunday afternoon. The Montello starting pitcher delivered six no-hit innings before the rain brought his masterful performance to a halt as the Granite Jaxx rolled to a 13-0 win over Columbus in a Home Talent League Eastern Section game at Fireman’s Park in Columbus. Morgan fanned seven and scattered a pair of walks through six innings before the managers and officials decided to call the game due to an unplayable mound with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.