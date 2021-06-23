HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Slow start buries Wisconsin Dells in 18-0 loss to Muscoda

The Hillcrest Academy softball team had a rough first inning and was unable to recover Friday in an 8-1 loss to Central Lee in Kalona. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, Central Lee sent all nine hitters to the platee in the first, scoring five times to build a lead that would stand up for the rest of the night. Hillcrest came back with one in the bottom of the first when Malia Yoder brought in Esther Hughes to make it 5-1. Things stayed that way until the sixth with both pitchers, Sophie Turner for Washington and Malia Yoder for Hillcrest settling in. The Hawks started a rally in the sixth with two outs to extend their lead to 8-1 before finishing with the win. Hughes led the Ravens with two hits. Malia Yoer went the distance in her pitching debut with eight runs allowed on 10 hits. Hillcrest is 0-9, they play in their home tournament today.