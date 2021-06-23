Cancel
Suns vs. Clippers score, takeaways: Deandre Ayton rescues Phoenix in Game 2 with last-second dunk

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Clippers came incredibly close to evening their series against the Phoenix Suns but just couldn't pull it out. After Paul George missed two free throws with only eight seconds remaining to keep the Clippers' lead at one, the Suns kept the ball after their missed game-winner attempt went out of bounds off of the Clippers. With only 0.9 seconds remaining, the Suns drew up a perfect lob pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked it home for the win.

