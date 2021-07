Dustin Johnson heads to the 2021 Travelers Championship looking to defend his title starting on Thursday, but should the defending champion be included in your PGA DFS lineups this week? With a 2021 Travelers Championship field that features the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey, Johnson will have his hands full if he wants to repeat. Johnson has finished inside the top-10 five times this season, but he enters the Travelers Championship 2021 having finished T-28 or worse in six of his last nine starts.