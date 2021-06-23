Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Canadian retail sales slide in April, May as COVID-19 shutdown bites

By Julie Gordon
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales plunged in April and May, as shops and other businesses were shuttered amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Retail trade fell 5.7% in April, the sharpest decline in a year, missing analyst forecasts of a 5.0% drop. In a preliminary estimate, Statscan said May retail sales likely fell by 3.2% as store closures dragged on.

“April showers brought no May flowers for Canadian retailers this year,” Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Statscan said that 5.0% of retailers were closed at some point in April. The average length of the closure was one day, it said, citing respondent feedback.

Sales decreased in nine of the 11 subsectors, while core sales, which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicles, were down 7.6% in April.

Clothing and accessory store sales fell 28.6%, with sales at building material and garden equipment stores falling for the first time in nine months, by 10.4%.

“These results continue to suggest that the Bank of Canada is too optimistic on the growth outlook for the second quarter, even if there is a solid rebound occurring now in June,” Mendes said.

The central bank said in April that it expects Canada’s economy to grow 6.5% in 2021 and signaled interest rates could begin to rise in the second half of 2022.

The Canadian dollar held on to earlier gains after the data, trading up 0.3% at 1.2271 to the greenback, or 81.49 U.S. cents.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Retail Trade#Statistics Canada#Canadian#Cibc Capital Markets#The Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
Canada
News Break
Public Health
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Canada posts unexpected trade deficit in May as exports falter

OTTAWA, July 2 (Reuters) - Canada posted a surprise trade deficit of C$1.39 billion ($1.12 billion)in May, missing analyst expectations of a small surplus, as imports increased and exports fell, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a surplus of C$370 million following a revised...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as U.S. hiring picks up

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since June 21 at 1.2449 * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.2% TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil rose and investors weighed data showing a pickup in U.S. employment, with the currency recovering from an earlier 11-day low. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2382 to the greenback, or 80.76 U.S. cents, the biggest advance among G10 currencies. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since June 21 at 1.2449. U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.2% at $75.38 a barrel as OPEC+ ministers delayed an output policy meeting. Sources said the United Arab Emirates had balked at proposals that included raising supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.39 billion in May, as imports increased while exports fell, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had predicted a surplus of C$370 million. Separate domestic data showed that the value of building permits fell 14.8% in May from April. The loonie will strengthen over the coming year, bolstered by higher oil prices and reduced stimulus from the Bank of Canada, but gains could stop short of the currency's recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 2.4 basis points at 1.364%, near the bottom of its range since March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts biggest gain in 8 weeks vs. 'overextended' greenback

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.9% against the greenback * Loonie recovers from weakest level since June 21 at 1.2449 * Canada posts a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May * Canadian 10-year yield eases nearly one basis point to 1.379% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback gave back some recent gains and investors looked for Canada's jobs report next week to support further reduction of stimulus by the Bank of Canada. The loonie was trading 0.9% higher at 1.2320 to the greenback, or 81.17 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since May 6. Earlier, the currency touched its weakest level since June 21 at 1.2449. For the week, it was down 0.2%. The U.S. dollar dropped from a three-month high against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June showed a strong jobs gain but some weak details. The greenback had rallied this week on expectations for a strong report. "I think the (U.S.) dollar was technically overextended," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "It was vulnerable to buy the rumor, sell the fact." Canada's employment report for June is due next Friday. Analysts expect jobs to rebound after two months of declines, helped by easing of economic restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. That could see the Bank of Canada cutting its bond purchases again at the July 14 interest rate announcement, Chandler said. In April, the BoC became the first major central bank to reduce pandemic support. The BoC's more hawkish stance and higher oil prices will help the loonie strengthen over the coming year but gains could stop short of the recent six-year high near 1.20, a Reuters poll showed. Canada posted a trade deficit of C$1.4 billion in May, as imports increased and exports fell. Separate data showed Canadian factory activity for June growing at the slowest pace in four months. Canada's 10-year yield eased nearly one basis point to 1.379%, toward the bottom of its range since March. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)
RetailForexTV.com

German Retail Sales Recover In May

Germany’s retail sales recovered in May driven by the easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, data published by Destatis revealed on Thursday. Retail sales grew 4.2 percent month-on-month in May, in contrast to a 6.8 percent decrease in April. But this was slower than the 5 percent increase expected by economists.
RetailBusiness Insider

Swiss Retail Sales Increase In May

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in May, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday. Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew by 2.8 percent year-on-year in May. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 1.8 percent in May. Sales of food, beverages...
Public HealthArkansas Online

U.S. manufacturing growth ebbs in June

Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers to keep up with demand. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its index of manufacturing activity ticked down in June to a reading of 60.6 from 61.2 in May.
Economykitco.com

Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK factories ride demand boom, price pressures hit record - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's factories extended their post-lockdown recovery in June and ramped up hiring, but they also faced record inflation pressures due to supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 63.9 from an all-time high of 65.6 in May. It was also down a touch from a preliminary "flash" reading for June of 64.2.
Public Healthkitco.com

Canadian economy declines in April and May amid COVID-19 closures

OTTAWA, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy likely contracted again in May, following its first decline in a year in April, amid lockdowns to slow a harsh third wave of coronavirus infections, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. Canada’s real GDP decreased 0.3% in April from March, beating analyst...
RetailForexTV.com

Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Eases In May

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in May, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Wednesday. The retail sales volume rose 7.8 percent year-on-year in May, after a 11.0 percent growth in April. The value of retail sales increased 10.5 percent annually in May, slower...
RetailBusiness Insider

Latvia Retail Sales Rise In May

(RTTNews) - Latvia's retail sales increased in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday. Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 3.2 percent year-over-year in May. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products rose 4.1 percent yearly in May and those of food products increased 1.0 percent. Sales...
RetailBusiness Insider

Norway Retail Sales Accelerate In May

(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales accelerated in May, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday. Retail sales rose 5.8 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.4 percent rise in April. Sales of information, communication and technology grew 34.3 percent monthly in May. Sales of cultural and recreation goods, and other...
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Association reports May retail sales rise slightly over April

Michigan retailers reported a slight increase in May sales over April, continuing the positive overall sales growth trajectory that began in November 2020. Furthermore, according to a recent survey conducted by the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) of its members on the effects of the pandemic, 31% reported that sales are outperforming pre-pandemic sales and more than half (57%) believe business continues to rebound.
RetailFXStreet.com

Canada: Retail Sales decline by 5.7% in April vs. -5% expected

Retail Sales in Canada fell more than expected in April. USD/CAD stays in the negative territory below 1.2270 after the data. Retail Sales in Canada fell by 5.7% on a monthly basis in April, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. This reading followed March's increase of 3.6% and came in worse than the market expectation for a contraction of 5%.
Businesswkzo.com

Soaring costs challenge Canadian retailers counting on post-COVID surge

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian retailers are readying for a post-pandemic rebound as consumers emerge from lockdowns and open their wallets, but higher costs are eroding their profit margins and fanning inflationary pressures. Skyrocketing transport and input costs – fueled by a global shipping container shortage and surging demand for raw...