Naperville, IL

As tornado clean up continues in western suburbs, volunteers stand watch to prevent burglaries

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 11 days ago

Police have been keeping watch over the hardest hit sections to prevent looters from picking over other people’s belongings or taking advantage of no one living in certain damaged houses.

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
All the latest local news from Chicago.

