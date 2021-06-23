As tornado clean up continues in western suburbs, volunteers stand watch to prevent burglaries

Chicago’s most iconic street, State Street, will close to traffic from Lake to Madison on select Sundays this summer and transform into an open street full of surprises beginning July 11. Come together with neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond for Sundays on State, a free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, retail, bars, restaurants, and local attractions. Experience everyone’s neighborhood, the Loop, like never before! #SundaysOnState (Sundays on State will strictly follow all public health guidelines in place at the time of each event.)