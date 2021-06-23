Low-income countries in dire need of vaccine doses
According to the WHO, as of Monday, about half of the lower-income countries receiving COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX program are out of supply or nearly there.www.audacy.com
According to the WHO, as of Monday, about half of the lower-income countries receiving COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX program are out of supply or nearly there.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.https://www.audacy.com/knx1070