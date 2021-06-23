Low-income countries in dire need of vaccine doses

Many of us focus on our own corner of the world. If all is well there, then all is well. Which leads to one wondering, why should it matter to us in Massachusetts, where our vaccine rate is higher than most, cases and deaths are declining and life seems relatively normal for many? Vaccines rates are low in other countries, states and even cities in Western Mass. Unfortunately, Hampden County actually has the lowest vaccine rate in the Commonwealth. Without going into a debate about morals and the collective responsibility of all for humanity, these deficiencies result in global consequences and are very much our concern.