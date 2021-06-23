Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Low-income countries in dire need of vaccine doses

By Natalia Gurevich
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 10 days ago

According to the WHO, as of Monday, about half of the lower-income countries receiving COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX program are out of supply or nearly there.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Africa#Covax#Who#Kcbs Radio#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

COVAX Urges Countries Not to Widen Vaccine Divide

COVAX, the World Health Organization initiative for the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, is urging countries to recognize as fully vaccinated all people who have received COVID-19 vaccines that COVAX has recognized as safe and effective. “Any measure that only allows people protected by a subset of WHO-approved vaccines to...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Slow COVID-19 Spread in Africa

GENEVA - The World Health Organization is calling for urgent action to stem the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Africa, which is being fueled by a surge of more contagious variants of the disease. Latest reports say COVID-19 cases in Africa have been rising by 25% every week for the...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

WESTFIELD PUBLIC HEALTH WEEKLY BULLETIN

Many of us focus on our own corner of the world. If all is well there, then all is well. Which leads to one wondering, why should it matter to us in Massachusetts, where our vaccine rate is higher than most, cases and deaths are declining and life seems relatively normal for many? Vaccines rates are low in other countries, states and even cities in Western Mass. Unfortunately, Hampden County actually has the lowest vaccine rate in the Commonwealth. Without going into a debate about morals and the collective responsibility of all for humanity, these deficiencies result in global consequences and are very much our concern.
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthwsau.com

HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID

DUBAI (Reuters) – Aid agencies have distributed a strawberry-flavoured tablet for children living with HIV in six African countries, the first generic pediatric version of a key anti-retroviral, global health agency UNITAID said on Sunday. UNITAID and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) funding procured 100,000 packs of the dolutegravir formulation...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Tu Salud

COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Shortfall in Hepatitis C Treatment

Pandemic-related disruptions led to a 25% drop in the number of people starting treatment for hepatitis C, according to findings presented at the 2021 International Liver Congress virtual meeting. Despite the setback, a coordinated effort to increase access to treatment and harm reduction programs could save some 33,200 lives while bringing the United States closer to achieving the World Health Organization (WHO) 2030 targets for hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination.
Public HealthVoice of America

Gaps Persist in Global Coronavirus Vaccination Rates

The shortfall in America’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts — to reach 70% of the adult population by July 4 — pales in comparison to the international vaccine drive, which is on track to achieve just a fraction of the ambitious goal set last year. COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing program, set...