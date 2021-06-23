Final Ohio Vax-a-Million winners announced; Brecksville student wins college scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They say all good things must come to an end. Wednesday night, the Ohio Lottery conducted its fifth and final set of drawings in the Vax-a-Million sweepstakes. The last million dollar prize winner is Esperanza Diaz of Cincinnati, while Sydney Daum of Brecksville won a full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.www.wkyc.com