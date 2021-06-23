Cancel
Ohio State

Final Ohio Vax-a-Million winners announced; Brecksville student wins college scholarship

WKYC
WKYC
 10 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They say all good things must come to an end. Wednesday night, the Ohio Lottery conducted its fifth and final set of drawings in the Vax-a-Million sweepstakes. The last million dollar prize winner is Esperanza Diaz of Cincinnati, while Sydney Daum of Brecksville won a full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

Related
Cincinnati, OHJournal-News

Cincinnati woman wins final $1M Vax-a-Million prize

The final Vax-a-Million winners were announced tonight on live television as Ohio wraps up the COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery. Esperanza Diaz of Cincinnati won the final $1 million prize and Sydney Daum of Brecksville in Cuyahoga County won the full ride scholarship. Over the last month the state has awarded...
LotteryPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Deadline to enter final Vax-A-Million drawing is TONIGHT

The deadline for vaccinated Ohio residents to enter the fifth and final Vax-A-Million drawing is tonight at 11:59 p.m. Winners for the fifth drawing will be announced Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 7:29 p.m. >> Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery: How can you win?. For last week’s drawing, 3,428,514 Ohioans entered to...
Columbus, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

COVID-19 Update: Vax-a-Million Winners, Youth Vaccinations, Death Data

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For yesterday’s fifth and final Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, 3,469,542 vaccinated adults entered for a chance to win $1 million, and 154,889 vaccinated youth entered for a chance to win a college scholarship. This is an increase of 41,028 adult entries and 4,702 youth entries over last week.
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

Final Vax-a-Million drawing Wednesday

COLUMBUS – The state will award the final prizes in the Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive lottery Wednesday night. The Ohio Lottery conducted the final of five weekly drawings at the its draw studio in Cleveland Monday. The winners of the $1 million cash prize for adults and the college scholarship for teens will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday.
Cincinnati, OHlovelandmagazine.com

Latest Ohio Vax-a-Million winners

For last Wednesday’s Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, 3,428,514 vaccinated adults entered for a chance to win $1 million, and 150,187 vaccinated youth entered for a chance to win a college scholarship. This is an increase in 66,311 adult entries and 6,583 youth entries over the previous week. Ohio Vax-A-Million’s newest winners...
Cincinnati, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Final pair of Vax-a-Million winners revealed

For the last time, Gov. Mike DeWine told two lucky Ohioans they are the winners in the state’s Vax-a-Million lottery. Esperanza Diaz from Cincinnati is the fifth and final of the $1 million prize. Sydney Daum from Brecksville is the winner of the four-year scholarship, including room and board. Last...
Silverton, OHWCPO

Sunday is your final shot at winning Vax-a-Million

Sunday is the last day Ohio vaccine recipients can sign up for a chance to win a million dollars or a free ride to college through the state's Vax-a-Million program. According to the state health department, about 5.4 million people have started the vaccination process and are eligible for that million dollar jackpot, but just about 63% of them have registered for the drawing.
West Chester, PADaily Local News

West Chester Knights of Columbus announce scholarship winners

WEST CHESTER — For the past five years, Msgr. Henry Schuyler Council #1333 has offered high school seniors help to pay for college through essay scholarship contents on faith and service. This week, the Knights of Columbus, Council #1333 in West Chester had the privilege and honor to award our...
Ohio StateWKRC

Meet the Butler County woman who won Ohio's final Vax-a-Million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The final $1-million winner in Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery says she was so excited she couldn't sleep Wednesday night. Esperanza Diaz, 63, is a dental assistant who lives in West Chester Township. She found out she won when a staff member from Gov. Mike DeWine's office showed up at her home with the governor on FaceTime.
Ohio StateSandusky Register

Vax-A-Million: Ohio rate spiked, then fizzled

COLUMBUS — When Ohio’s governor announced a first-in-the-nation vaccine sweepstakes, he acknowledged it might seem like a farfetched idea. “Now I know that some of you now are shaking your head and saying, ‘That Mike DeWine, he’s crazy. This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,’” he said during a public address.
Politicswvih.com

“Shot At A Million” Winners Announced

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the winner of the first Shot at a Million sweepstakes drawing as well as the first five winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice, including tuition, room and board and books. The Governor...
Michigan Stategreeningdetroit.com

Nearly 500,000 Michiganders Entered State’s New ‘MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes’ After Gov. Whitmer Announces Kickoff of $5 Million in Cash and College Scholarship Giveaway

The popularity of Michigan’s new MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is already booming like Fourth of July fireworks. Within 24 hours after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes – a lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships – entries began flooding in.