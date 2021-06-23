Listen to win tickets to see Elton John

(Los Angeles, CA) — Legendary singer Elton John is returning to Dodger Stadium for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The 74-year-old pop star said today he will be extending his tour into 2022 with dates in Europe and North America. The “Rocketman” singer will play Dodger Stadium on November 19th and 20th next year, nearly half a century after he famously donned a bedazzled Dodgers uniform in front of thousands of fans. John calls the L.A. gig a “grand finale in the United States.” He initially launched the tour in 2018 performing at dozens cities around the world, but COVID caused him to pause in March 2020. Tickets are set to go on sale June 30th.