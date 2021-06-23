Cancel
Deep Fried Oreos & Vaccines at Washington Cty Fairgrounds

By Chrissy
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fair season is on the horizon but you can get more than your share of fair food at the Washington County Fairgrounds on July 9th. They have hosted many different events throughout the pandemic but now they will be a vaccine hub. In an attempt to make it more convenient...

107.7 WGNA

107.7 WGNA

Ulster County, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Ulster County Vaccinated Man Caught The Delta Variant Of COVID-19

Alarming news has come out of all Ulster County as they report that a vaccinated resident has contracted the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Just a week or so ago the sky of Albany was lit up with fireworks as we celebrated a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. We celebrated because 70% of New Yorkers are vaccinated and we thought we were out of the woods. Many vaccinated people feel comfortable walking around with masks, but others continue to mask up.
Clifton Park, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Many Local Businesses Call For Extension Of To Go Booze

As the state legislature let the pandemic state of emergency pass without legislation to extend to go alcohol, many local restaurant owners and alcohol producers are calling for an extension. According to a Times Union report, several distillers and restaurant/bar owners gathered at press conference in Clifton Park Thursday and...
Greene County, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Pet Deer? Greene County Man Ticketed For Fawn Possession

Only Santa Claus should be having any type of deer living in his home. Having a small wild animal live in your home does not sound like the beat i-deer. But, that is just what a Greene County man was doing. According to a New York Upstate story, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently got a complaint about a man "possessing" a white-tail fawn. And by possessing, it seems the deer was basically living in the man's house. When the DEC went to the man's house to address the complaint, he had the fawn in his house! According to the NYUP story, it is illegal to possess a fawn, and it had been staying at the house for 4 days. The animal was deemed malnourished and was admitted to a Greene Country rehab center, and the man who had the animal got a ticket!
Surprise, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Surprise! New York Alcohol-To-Go Ends Tonight

I kinda feel like it's the last call at the bar and everyone is ordering two drinks so they don't get cut off. In a bit of a surprise announcement, the New York Liquor Authority announced that the temporary privilege of alcohol to go ends tonight, June 24th, at midnight.
Albany, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Empire State Plaza Fireworks Are Back For 4th of July In Albany

As we celebrate America's birthday this 4th of July, one of the area's biggest celebrations is set to return this year. On the heels of last week's fireworks display to celebrate the end of most pandemic restrictions and guidelines, today's announcement is not a huge surprise but one that will be met with a lot of smiles.
Albany, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Where To Celebrate the 4th of July Around Albany

America's birthday is upon us and we know this year you are ready to celebrate BIG TIME!. After missing out on a lot of shared Patriotism on the 4th of July last summer, we are ready to get out and really celebrate the birth of our nation this year! Unlike last summer, there will be no shortage of fireworks displays and fun ways to celebrate all things America. In fact, it feels like more of the celebrations will be announced in the weeks ahead. No matter where you live in the Capital Region, there is sure to be something happening close by to help you celebrate the 4th.
Albany, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Free Tours Of The State Capitol And Empire State Plaza Return

With 70 percent of New York adults having received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination, the Empire State Plaza Complex in Albany, which includes the New York State Capitol and Legislative Office Building, reopens to the public today. Tours of the Capitol will resume on Monday and outdoors tours...
New York City, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

New York Considers a $1,200 ‘Back-to-Work’ Bonus

As New York businesses struggle to hire employees, New York lawmakers are considering enticing workers to apply for jobs with a "back to work" bonus. Several other states are offering workers an incentive to go back to work. Arizona is offering $2,000, Montana is offering $1,200, and Connecticut recently announced a $1,000 back-to-work bonus.