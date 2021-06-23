Deep Fried Oreos & Vaccines at Washington Cty Fairgrounds

Only Santa Claus should be having any type of deer living in his home. Having a small wild animal live in your home does not sound like the beat i-deer. But, that is just what a Greene County man was doing. According to a New York Upstate story, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently got a complaint about a man "possessing" a white-tail fawn. And by possessing, it seems the deer was basically living in the man's house. When the DEC went to the man's house to address the complaint, he had the fawn in his house! According to the NYUP story, it is illegal to possess a fawn, and it had been staying at the house for 4 days. The animal was deemed malnourished and was admitted to a Greene Country rehab center, and the man who had the animal got a ticket!