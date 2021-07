The Dodgers are having a bad week. There’s no real way to get around this fact. They got swept by the rival Padres, then got no-hit by the Cubs on Thursday night. Never mind that even with the four-game losing streak the Dodgers are still in a virtual tie with San Diego for second place in the National League West and, by extension, the NL as a whole. What matters is that they are losing now, and that’s clearly what’s going to happen going forward. This is how minds work.