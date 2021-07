The FIA and Formula 1 have described their talks with current and potential new power unit suppliers as “very positive” following a meeting in Austria. The governing body and F1 met with representatives from Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and Renault as well as Porsche and Audi at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday in order to discuss the future power unit regulations that will be introduced in 2025. The discussions center on the general direction of the new rules rather than trying to finalize any details, with the Volkswagen Group brands participants in order to understand what F1’s future might look like.