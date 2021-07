Confused, excited, interesting, and concerned are just some of the few words that I'm seeing online and hearing in public about the race to become the next Mayor of Buffalo, this has to be the most interesting and exciting time in Buffalo, in my opinion, because in the past it seemed like no one really paid much attention to the mayoral race for Buffalo because our current Mayor was always so heavily favored. Now, with the shocking upset in the Democratic primary, this could be the most anticipated race in Buffalo history.