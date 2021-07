RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a dump truck rollover on Route 495 in Raynham on Tuesday that left a driver with minor injuries. Troopers responding to a reported drump truck rollover on the northbound side of the highway around 1 p.m. found that the driver had suffered minor injuries and the truck’s load of asphalt had been spilled onto the shoulder and into the wood line.