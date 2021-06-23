Cancel
Crookston, MN

Local artist Trey Everett has 'very large' downtown Crookston mural in the works

Crookston Daily Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Maves and Trey Everett are teaming up to, in Everett’s words, “bring beauty, inspiration, and an artistic flair to downtown Crookston” with a very large mural project on the south-facing brick wall of the hardware store on North Main. How large is “very large”? Everett says it’ll take up the entire south wall of the building, and he thinks it’ll take him the entire month of July to finish.

