Local artist Trey Everett has 'very large' downtown Crookston mural in the works

Scott Maves and Trey Everett are teaming up to, in Everett’s words, “bring beauty, inspiration, and an artistic flair to downtown Crookston” with a very large mural project on the south-facing brick wall of the hardware store on North Main. How large is “very large”? Everett says it’ll take up the entire south wall of the building, and he thinks it’ll take him the entire month of July to finish.