With a quiet free agency where the Buffalo Bills prioritized re-signing their own, and a largely uneventful draft, the 2021 roster very much resembles last year’s. General manager Brandon Beane already oversaw one of the more complete teams in the NFL, so most of what he could do this offseason involved building out the depth and improving in at least a couple key areas. Now that the Bills’ GM has had at least four drafts under his belt with the team, let’s explore the roster to see which colleges and conferences Beane and the rest of the team’s front office appear to prefer.