As an entry into both the College World Series and the MLB draft, I wanted to break down some of the top prospects in the CWS as well as provide a quick breakdown of the talent for each of the eight qualifying teams. I'm limiting my scope to the type of talent found in the top two to three rounds, so there are plenty of solid contributors -- maybe even some soon-to-be 2021 CWS heroes -- who won't be on here because the draft stock of a 22-year-old first baseman with average tools or a one-and-a-half-pitch reliever just isn't that high and all of these teams have a number of them.