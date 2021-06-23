Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

We're Open: Gathering Place Brewing Company in Riverwest

By Rod Burks
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjOMT_0acw7m9r00

In the Riverwest area on Vienna Street, you can find Gathering Place Brewing Company, which has its own taproom. But what you might like about this place is that their specialty is European beer, and they make plenty of it.

Joe Yeado owns the brewery.

"Gathering Place Brewing Company started on my stovetop," said Yeado. "As a homebrewer at little more than 10 years ago, I started giving beer to family and friends, and that progressed to entering competitions and winning competitions. Eventually led to the brewery here in the Riverwest area."

Gathering Place has their own style of beer that they sell.

"We're set apart in a couple of ways," said Yeado. "One is the beers that we make, we sell a lot of European-inspired beers, a lot of lagers, and a lot of lower-alcohol options."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Community Policy
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Beer#Food Drink#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksgearjunkie.com

Drink Beer, Win Airstream: Sycamore Brewing Opens ‘Candy Camper’ Contest

If you don’t live in the Southeast, it might be worth a quick vacay. Grab this local IPA and post a video on social, and you could win the Airstream of your dreams. Usually, cracking a cold one is its own reward. But from now until the end of summer, drinking a Sycamore Brewing Mountain Candy IPA could make you the winner-winner-chicken-dinner of a custom Airstream Bambi.
DrinksPosted by
MIX 94.9

How to Host an Awesome Blind Beer Tasting in 7 Easy Steps [WATCH]

The blind beer tasting that my sister and brother-in-law hosted this past weekend was a "smashing" success. At 31 years old, I've only been drinking beer for the past five years. Unlike most, I didn't cut my teeth on the cheap commercial stuff on tap at the local dive bar. I'd tried a Guinness in my early 20's but hated it and basically avoided beer after that. It wasn't until moving to Minnesota in 2016 and hanging out at local craft breweries that I began to develop a taste and appreciation for good craft beer. So, until this past weekend, I had never had a Bud before. Or a Miller. Or a Busch. Or a whole slew of other widely-popular commercial drafts.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This State Just Got Its First Self-Serve Beer Restaurant

The pandemic has certainly spurred some food and beverage establishments to evolve in intriguing ways, like the McDonald's loyalty program announcement and sizzling growth in BBQ. Now, a restaurant in one Southern state just announced a cool new method of beer service that puts control of the tap into patrons' hands… and a little research suggests this is a quickly growing trend.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beer-Holding Merchandise Collections

The 'Hold My Coors' collection is a range of slightly obscure products from Molson Coors designed to provide drinkers with a way to, as the name suggests, keep their favorite libation on hand. The collection includes six items in all such as the House Plant Beer Holder, the Man's Best Friend Beer Jacket, the Softball Mitt Beer Holder, the Chill Master Grilling Apron, the Beer Holder Hoodie and the Beer Holder for the Shower. The products are all designed with a specific purpose in mind along with a dedicated section to stow your favorite Molson Coors refreshment to keep it cheekily on hand.
DrinksFood52

A Very Handy Pocket Guide to Our Favorite Beers

Today, we're excerpting from the book What's the Difference?: Recreational Culinary Reference for the Curious and Confused by Brette Warshaw. Copyright © 2021 by Brette Warshaw. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission. Ales & Lagers. Almost all of the beer in the world can...
Prineville, ORcascadebusnews.com

Crooked Roots Brewing is the ‘Go To Place’ for Everyone

((Left) Jeromy Pauls pouring a Crooked Roots beer and (Right) Amanda Mitchell | Photos by Kristine Thomas) Amanda Mitchell is never quite sure what she will discover when she arrives to work at Crooked Roots Brewing in Prineville. One morning, she was greeted by an about seven-foot-long, rusty dinosaur and another time a few new chandeliers of different sizes and designs. “Our owner, Jesse Toomey, has an eclectic style that’s reflected in our brewery’s décor,” she said. “He’s always bringing in new things to add to what we have.”
DrinksWDIO-TV

Warrior Brewing Company cans and ships out first batch of beers

Many of us raise our hats in support of the brave men and women who serve our country, but now, we can also raise our glasses. Warrior Brewing Company, a new veteran owned and operated brewery in Lincoln Park, canned and shipped out their first several thousand beers Monday. The...
Great Falls, MTvalleyjournal.net

Local brew company takes home awards

Glacier Brewing Company was awarded a silver for the Cow in a Coalmine and their Snow Pack Huckleberry seltzer received a bronze award during the Montana Brew Fest held in Great Falls on June 12. The event was organized as a competition for Montana’s “best beer all in one place.”...
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Century-Old Beer Found in a Shipwreck Might Change Modern Brewing

Why should whiskey found in shipwrecks get all the attention? As it turns out, spirits aged under the sea aren’t the only boozy finds emerging from below the waves. Writing at the BBC, Chris Baraniuk has news on a recent discovery in the wreck of the cargo steamer Wallachia, which sank in 1895 — and how that discovery lines up with a growing movement in craft brewing.
CelebritiesBrewbound.com

The Long Drink Launches in the Midwest

NEW YORK, New York – The Long Drink, the brand built on the heritage of the legendary Finnish alcohol category of long drinks, best described as citrus soda with real liquor, has finally arrived in the Midwest. Currently available in most bars, restaurants and liquor agencies across Illinois and Ohio, the brand has plans to bring The Long Drink to Midwest consumers, wherever they’re imbibing. Award-winning, refreshing, citrus soda with a premium liquor kick is canned at 5.5% Alc./Vol. and is available in four varieties at an SRP of $11.99 per six-pack: Traditional, Zero, Cranberry and Strong. With celebrities such as actor Miles Teller, DJ Kygo, and golfer Rickie Fowler behind the brand, consumers have the unique opportunity to be the first in their circles of influence to introduce The Long Drink to friends craving a new kind of adult beverage.
Restaurantsamericancraftbeer.com

Elysian Brewing Offers Beer And Live Music Rebates This Summer

Music venues are finally opening their doors again and Elysian Brewing is supporting their return with a special program that will pay for your beer. Music and beer have long been kindred spirits and Elysian Brewing is celebrating the return of the long dormant live music scene (thanks COVID-19) with its ‘Cheers to Live Music‘ campaign – an all-summer program that supports the return of live music and reopening of venues across the country.
RestaurantsBay News 9

Last call for drinks to go rattles restaurants

Tyler Hollinger says cocktails to-go have been a huge hit at Festivàl Cafe in Manhattan. But, the drinks must stop flowing outside of the cafe starting Friday, since Gov. Andrew Cuomo ended the state of emergency. That means temporary pandemic-related policies for drinks to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages end...
DrinksDesign Week

O Street turns to tartan in rebrand of craft beer Stewart Brewing

The Glasgow design studio has attempted to modernise the craft brewery while incorporating the brand’s Scottish heritage. O Street has rebranded craft beer company Stewart Brewing with a look inspired by the brewery’s Scottish roots. The studio has designed a new logo, tartan-inspired graphic pattern and packaging template for the...
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

Dogfish Head Emerges From Pandemic Slump With Rollout Of Non-Alcoholic Beer, Single Malt Whiskey

Sam Calagione has made a carrier out of defying people's expectations. When he first started making beer over a quarter of a century ago, people thought he would quickly fail. His only rule then was not to follow any of the established rules and always embrace the different. If everyone else were following one path, he would look to another. Well, it seems to have worked, since today, his acclaimed Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is one of the bright lights in the craft industry and has inspired countless others to follow their hearts.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Warrior Brewing Company Kicks off Production

DULUTH, Minn.- For two veterans ideas were brewing up for the past seven months. Warrior Brewing Company in Duluth held their first canning of three unique beers. Local owners, Matt Caple and Ben Gipson met in the brewing industry while raising funds for veteran organizations. They came together with a...