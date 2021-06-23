We're Open: Gathering Place Brewing Company in Riverwest

In the Riverwest area on Vienna Street, you can find Gathering Place Brewing Company, which has its own taproom. But what you might like about this place is that their specialty is European beer, and they make plenty of it.

Joe Yeado owns the brewery.

"Gathering Place Brewing Company started on my stovetop," said Yeado. "As a homebrewer at little more than 10 years ago, I started giving beer to family and friends, and that progressed to entering competitions and winning competitions. Eventually led to the brewery here in the Riverwest area."

Gathering Place has their own style of beer that they sell.

"We're set apart in a couple of ways," said Yeado. "One is the beers that we make, we sell a lot of European-inspired beers, a lot of lagers, and a lot of lower-alcohol options."

