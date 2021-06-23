Call of Duty: Warzone update nerfs the MG 82 and a door

One name that every game lover can never forget in their entire lifetime is the name of the game Call of Duty. Yes, it is one of the successfully running games that is being played by many people over a period of time and being regardless of their year of launch, the game is still played by millions of players every day. It is mainly because people working in the direction of the game are making it much better day after another and hence can enjoy the best version of the game without any doubt.