Call of Duty: Warzone update nerfs the MG 82 and a door

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter calls from the Warzone community to nerf the MG 82 LMG, Raven Software has now decreased the gun's capabilities in all areas. Maximum damage, max damage range, and multipliers for various body zones have all been decreased. Recoil has also been increased for the gun, making it much harder to land a stream of bullets on other players. The Warzone team has also fixed a rather bizarre bug that involves a locked door, dubbed the 'Door of Death,' that would instantly kill players if touched — check out the video embedded above to see the door getting more kills in a Warzone match than myself.

#Warzone#Nerf#Guns#Mobile#Lmg#Raven Software#Recoil#Salt Mine#Player
