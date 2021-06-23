Cancel
BREAKING: These Galaxy Watch Active 4 renders will make you drool!

By Abhijeet M.
SamMobile
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is going to unveil two new smartwatches this year. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be sequels to the stunning Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and will be Samsung’s first smartwatches to run Google’s Wear OS out of the box. Plenty of details about these smartwatches are out in the wild already, and today, some drool-worthy renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 have hit the internet.

