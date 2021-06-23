Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

500,000 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims In Maryland?

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

Unemployment Fraud,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWqbd_0acw7fym00

Maryland has reportedly detected over 508,000 new fraudulent unemployment insurance claims since the beginning of last month, according to the state’s Department of Labor, which brings the total number of fraudulent claims to 1.3 million.

500,000 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims In Maryland?

Maryland has reportedly detected over 508,000 new fraudulent unemployment insurance claims since the beginning of last month, according to the state’s Department of Labor, which brings the total number of fraudulent claims to 1.3 million.

“With fraudulent activity rampant in unemployment insurance programs across the country, Maryland has consistently adapted and added new security measures to prevent, detect, and report fraud,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement.

The number of fraudulent claims has spiked over the last few weeks, as the figure peaked for the week ending on June 5 with 190,016. For the week ending on June 12, the data indicated that there were 139,106 false claims.

The department noted that more than ninety-two percent of marked unemployment claims that have been investigated have been reported as fraudulent.

More from The National Interest Joe Biden, Help: $400 Billion in Massive Unemployment Fraud? Where’s the 4th Stimulus Check? Don't Ask This Guy, Ask Your Governor. Bad News: The IRS Has Flagged Over 5 Million Tax Refunds for Fraud

“As the economy recovers and states across the country continue to opt-out of the federal benefits programs, bad actors are becoming more brazen and aggressive in their attempts to exploit unemployment insurance programs than ever before,” Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said in a statement.

Robinson added, “I strongly encourage all Marylanders to remain especially vigilant in the coming weeks to protect themselves against scams and identity theft.”

The data released this week also revealed that the unemployment rate stood at 6.2 percent in April, with roughly 193,000 people in the state filing for unemployment benefits.

The department’s report comes as Hogan announced earlier this month that Maryland would end the $300 weekly unemployment bonuses extended under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus rescue package, starting July 3, a move that follows several other Republican-led states across the U.S., including Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Maryland will also cut off other federal unemployment programs, like the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that sends gig economy workers and the self-employed extra direct aid.

“While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply,” Hogan said in a statement earlier this month. “And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work.”

Republicans argue that unemployment insurance disincentives people from returning back to work, as millions of businesses have reported widespread labor shortages .

Rachel Bucchino is a reporter at the National Interest. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report, and The Hill.

Image: Reuters

Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Unemployment Rate#Department Of Labor#Marylanders#Republicans#The Washington Post#U S News World Report#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
IRS
Related
Maryland StateBay Net

Judge Temporarily Extends Maryland's Supplemental Unemployment Benefits

Hours before Governor Larry Hogan’s order to end additional unemployment benefits was set to take place, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill put in place a temporary restraining order allowing the federal unemployment benefits to continue past the midnight deadline on July 3rd. The restraining order will expire in 10 days (July 13th) unless renewed by a judge or until a full hearing is held.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Judge orders Maryland to pay enhanced unemployment benefits; state appeals ruling

A Baltimore judge on Saturday ordered the state to continue paying enhanced federal unemployment benefits to tens of thousands of jobless Marylanders, a decision that Gov. Larry Hogan fought as a midnight deadline approached. Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a temporary restraining order Saturday morning that requires the state to continue the unemployment programs, just ...
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Judge rules federal unemployment funds must continue in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has been ordered to take back a notification to the United States Department of Labor that the state will end federal unemployment benefits. The notice sent by the governor and Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson said those benefits would end no later than 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd.
POTUSCNN

More jobless Americans are suing to get their pandemic unemployment benefits back

(CNN) — Jobless residents of Maryland and Texas have filed lawsuits in state courts seeking to force their governors to reinstate pandemic unemployment benefits. They join an effort begun by out-of-work Indiana residents, who have yet to see their payments restart despite a court ruling last week ordering the state to continue the benefits.
Public Safetylocal21news.com

Officials warn of significant uptick in fraudulent unemployment compensation claims

Officials warn of a significant uptick in fraudulent claims filed on Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system. “Fraud has been a significant issue over the last 15 months and it seems that there’s been this surge in fraudulent claims over the last couple of weeks,” says Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry Director of Government Affairs Alex Halper. “Employers throughout Pennsylvania are getting notices that an employee, or a former employee, has filed a claim when that is simply not the case. Either they are still working or they know a claim has not been filed.”
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Initial Unemployment Claims in Florida Decrease

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) reported a decrease in initial unemployment claims in Florida for the week that ended June 26, the last day jobless Floridians were able to receive federal unemployment assistance. Data released Thursday by the DOL shows 6,086 new claims for that week, a decrease of...
Economychicagocrusader.com

Judge rules against ending the unemployment insurance

A state judge has ruled that Indiana must continue to pay pandemic unemployment benefits to roughly 230,000 Hoosiers until a lawsuit challenging the early termination of the compensation is decided. A collection of the unemployed filed a lawsuit earlier this month challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order to cease payments...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Second lawsuit seeks to continue $300 federal unemployment payments in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Attorneys representing six people filed a lawsuit just days before the end of federal unemployment relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “If my benefits are cut off next month, I don’t know what I’ll do," said Shad Baban in a news release. According to the lawsuit, Baban worked as a cook in Baltimore County until March of 2020.
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Most Marylanders on unemployment are on federal programs. Those end next week.

Tens of thousands of unemployed Marylanders are set to lose some or all of their jobless benefits soon. While regular state unemployment insurance will continue, the vast majority of those receiving benefits now get them entirely through federal pandemic programs that Gov. Larry Hogan plans to end July 3. About...
Maryland StateWTOP

Unemployment rates in Maryland, Virginia fall to pandemic low

Unemployment rates in all 50 states and D.C. in May were lower than a year earlier, and unemployment rates in Virginia, Maryland and the District were all lower than the previous month. Virginia, Maryland and D.C. continue to regain jobs lost to the pandemic. The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor...
Public SafetyPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Hogan: More Than 500K Fraudulent UI Claims in Past Six Weeks

The Maryland Department of Labor (Labor) today announced that the department has detected over 508,000 fraudulent new unemployment insurance claims since the beginning of May. “With fraudulent activity rampant in unemployment insurance programs across the country, Maryland has consistently adapted and added new security measures to prevent, detect, and report fraud,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “In fact, an astonishing 1.3 million claims flagged by the state have been confirmed as fraudulent since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 508,000 being detected in the last month and a half alone.”
California StateCanyon News

California Unemployment Claims Backlogged

CALIFORNIA—On June 3, the Employment Development Department (EDD) of California reported that the total unemployment benefits paid since March 2020 is $152 billion (a total of 22.8 million claims), but there is a backlog of 222,559 individuals who have not received their benefits. The number of claims paid within one week of certification is 85.5 percent.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Marylanders Protest The End Of Unemployment Benefits In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - On Saturday, the "Unemployed Workers Union" and "Peoples Power Assembly" held a protest at the Lawyers Mall in Annapolis. The protest was organized to request the State of Maryland pay out unemployment insurance owed and to stop the cutoff of federal unemployment benefits. Over a year after...
Ohio StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Ohio GOP attorney general prevails in lawsuit alleging Biden relief bill unconstitutionally bars tax cuts

A federal judge has ruled that a provision in President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill limiting state tax cuts is unconstitutional, handing a victory to Republicans. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost had filed a federal lawsuit against the Treasury Department and its secretary, Janet Yellen, alleging that a provision in the $1.9 trillion Democratic spending package that prohibits states from using relief funds to offset tax cuts or credits “directly or indirectly” is unconstitutional.
EconomyOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Unemployment insurance continues to dominate legislative interim

We can all agree that our current labor shortage has to be addressed if we are going to grow our economy and make a successful comeback. After all, there are more than a hundred thousand available jobs across our state. While some are entry level positions, many pay far more than minimum wage and include benefits and incentive packages. However, like many of you, I am shocked by the $1,500 per person return-to-work incentive created by the Governor. Using taxpayer money, even if it is federal funding, to pay people to get a job doesn’t make sense. It is insulting to those who have worked throughout this pandemic, including many on the front lines. I have heard from many constituents and business owners in the last few days who are very aggravated with this recent announcement.