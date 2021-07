Celebrate Independence Day with a brand new TV and watch your fireworks on a beautiful 4K display thanks to Best Buy's 4th of July sale that's discounting tons of electronics and tech products. This sale is only going on during the weekend, so you'll want to check it out while you can. The deals end on Monday, July 5, so they won't last forever. Start with the featured deals at the top, which include some awesome savings on everything from grills to laptops. But move on down through all the categories because just about every section Best Buy has includes a sale or two at least.