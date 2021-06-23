Cancel
Aviva and Persimmon agree to adjust terms of leasehold contracts

By Harry Wise
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Thousands of homeowners could be in line for major refunds after Persimmon and Aviva promised the UK's competition body to change the terms of their leasehold contracts.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said 'formal commitments' have been made with the insurer and housebuilder as part of its ongoing investigation into the leasehold sector.

The move comes in the wake of the scandal where developers introduced leasehold terms on houses that had always traditionally been sold as freehold - with many agreements committing owners to years of rising ground rents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KL1E_0acw7Wz700
Household probe: The Competition and Markets Authority's agreement with Aviva and Persimmon comes as it conducts an investigation into the leasehold sector

Aviva has agreed to repay leaseholders who had signed contracts that doubled their ground rents every 10 to 15 years and remove the doubling ground rent clauses from contracts.

The CMA said such terms could have resulted in homeowners struggling to sell or mortgage their properties. Leaseholders will instead be subject to their original ground rent terms.

Meanwhile, Persimmon has pledged to grant leaseholders the chance to acquire the freehold of their property at a concessionary price and refund homeowners who bought their freehold from the homebuilder at a higher price.

It has also granted prospective buyers 42 days instead of 35 after reserving a property to exchange contracts and to provide more information upfront about the annual costs of buying a home.

The purchase price of a freehold will be capped at £2,000 for properties sold from 2000 to 2026, while those who bought their freehold under the existing Right to Buy scheme can apply to be compensated for the gap between the price they paid and £2,000.

Andrea Coscelli, the CMA's chief executive, said the commitments made by the two companies are 'a real win for thousands of leaseholders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZs60_0acw7Wz700
Reform: Persimmon said today that it had stopped selling leasehold homes in 2017

'For too long, people have found themselves trapped in homes they can struggle to sell or been faced with unexpectedly high prices to buy their freehold. Now, they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing things are set to change for the better.'

The CMA is continuing to probe homebuilders Countryside and Taylor Wimpey for using potentially unfair contract terms and Barratt Developments over the possible mis-selling of leasehold properties.

It has also written to three more investors in freeholds - Brigante Properties, Abacus Land and Adriatic Land - calling for them to remove doubling ground rent terms from their contracts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPexn_0acw7Wz700
Change: Aviva has agreed with the CMA to remove 'doubling clauses' in leasehold contracts

In response to the CMA's announcement, Persimmon said it had stopped selling leasehold homes four years ago and brought in a scheme to help leasehold house owners buy their freehold below the market value rate.

Chief executive Dean Finch said the firm 'has not historically sold leasehold houses in high volumes...However, we are committed to putting our customers first and have voluntarily agreed to extend this existing support to provide further certainty and reassurance.

'Building on our existing Right to Buy scheme, this agreement provides a fair deal for all leaseholders of Persimmon built houses, extending the opportunity to purchase their freehold at a price well below market value.'

Campaigners have called for leaseholds to be banned on new builds. The Government has said previously it would work to end the practice, which has been described as the housebuilders' equivalent of the payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal.

The National Leasehold Campaign, which is campaigning for such a measure, welcomed the CMA's judgement, tweeting: 'Another massive milestone. Persimmon & Aviva have eventually done the right thing at last, now other developers & freeholders MUST FOLLOW.'

At last we can afford the price

Paul and Clare Brown can't wait to buy the freehold for their Persimmon home now the price has been cut by half.

They were told they would have to pay £1,000 to £2,000 when they bought their £270,000 detached home in Bradwell, Norfolk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqn14_0acw7Wz700

But in 2018, two years after moving in with their two sons, they were quoted £4,000 for the freehold. It meant they could not afford to buy it.

After hearing about Persimmon's latest decision, Mr Brown, 50, said: 'I was so relieved.'

