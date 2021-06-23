Cancel
Samsung could be dropping out of the megapixel wars with the Galaxy S22, S22+

By Peter Kostadinov
Phone Arena
Cover picture for the articleGalaxy S22 rumors haven't begun arriving by the dozen just yet as it's simply too early, but you simply can't stop the floodgates about Samsung's next flagships. The latest hearsay comes from leakster Front Tron, who is the latest to spill some beans on the Galaxy S22 camera situation. According to the leaker, Samsung will drop out of the megapixel wars as far as it more modest flagships are concerned and "only" settle for a 50MP main camera on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus' camera loadouts, while the ultrawide and 3x telephoto lenses will use 12MP sensors.

