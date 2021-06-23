Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin opening movie, pre-launch gameplay

Monster Hunter may be first and foremost known for its in-depth action combat, but it’s no stranger to spin-offs that shake up the formula many fans have come to love and know. One of these is Monster Hunter Stories, which got its start on the 3DS before later being ported to mobile platforms. When it released in the west, the Switch had already been out for over half a year and people were quick to abandon their 3DS systems for the latest and greatest handheld hybrid. Although mostly forgotten at the time, it received a decent following from fans. Many thought it was unlikely the series would see a sequel due to its middling success and following the reveal of a gacha-based mobile title it seemed unlikely a continuation was in the cards. Fortunately that was proved wrong when Capcom unveiled Wings of Ruin as a new entry into the series. After some early hands-on time with the title, it’s starting to look like this spin-off could continue to have a bright future.