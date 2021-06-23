Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin opening movie, pre-launch gameplay

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has released the opening movie for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and several media outlets have gone live with pre-launch gameplay videos. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series...

www.gematsu.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Friendship#Monsties#Wyverian#Rathalos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Capcom
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 trial version available in Europe

We've held our breaths when the first installment of the Monster Hunter saga was announced in more modern days. Luckily for us, the developers have more than delivered on that promise, and there is more to come. The trial version for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is going live today, June...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the perfect starting point for newcomers

With Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborne expansion proving that the series has a huge audience on PC, you’d think the next Monster Hunter game we’d see on our fair platform would be the celebrated follow-up, Monster Hunter Rise (our sister site Pocket Tactics has a review). Instead we’re getting Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a sequel to the 3DS spinoff that apes Pokémon’s turn-based battle system and monster collecting.
Video GamesSiliconera

Preview: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Draws From Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter, as a series, is constantly growing and evolving. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Monster Hunter Stories 2 not only builds on things experienced from the original game, but also newer entries like Monster Hunter World. After briefly going hands-on with this newest installment, I was heartened to see how much is adapted into this game.
Video GamesGematsu

Legend of Mana remaster – pre-launch gameplay

Several outlets have gone up with pre-launch previews of the Legend of Mana remaster, and both and Famitsu and Gamersyde have published lengthy gameplay videos of the PlayStation 4 version. Written previews are also available at 4Gamer.net and Dengeki Online in Japanese. The embargo for reviews has also lifted. Reviews...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Experience Monster Hunter from Fantastic New Perspective in Stories 2

Monster Hunter may be first and foremost known for its in-depth action combat, but it’s no stranger to spin-offs that shake up the formula many fans have come to love and know. One of these is Monster Hunter Stories, which got its start on the 3DS before later being ported to mobile platforms. When it released in the west, the Switch had already been out for over half a year and people were quick to abandon their 3DS systems for the latest and greatest handheld hybrid. Although mostly forgotten at the time, it received a decent following from fans. Many thought it was unlikely the series would see a sequel due to its middling success and following the reveal of a gacha-based mobile title it seemed unlikely a continuation was in the cards. Fortunately that was proved wrong when Capcom unveiled Wings of Ruin as a new entry into the series. After some early hands-on time with the title, it’s starting to look like this spin-off could continue to have a bright future.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 demo out now on Switch

Just a friendly reminder for you: the Monster Hunter Stories 2 demo is now available on Switch. The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo begins at the start of the game, allowing you to become acquainted with gameplay and mechanics before venturing off into the world. As well...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Capcom on how monsters were chosen for Monster Hunter Stories 2

In a preview interview with V Jump Play, Capcom discussed how the team went about selecting monsters for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Here’s an excerpt we translated from the discussion:. How did you choose which monsters to include in the game?. The core mechanic of the game...
Visual Artgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise acrylic standees Pre-orders open

Capcom has a series of Monster Hunter Rise acrylic standees and “canvas collection” artworks by de official e-Capcom store. A total of sixteen acrylic uprights are available to purchase individually for 1,320 or $11. 10 artworks from the canvas collection are available for ¥990 or $8 individually. In addition, the art collection set can be purchased in full for ¥9,900 or $89 per set. [Thanks Gamer!]
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 SSBU Spirit Revealed

A new Ghost is coming Super Smash Bros Ultimate. However, there are specific unlock conditions for it. You can get Razewing Ratha, the main monster, in the fighter. However, you need Monster Hunter Stories 2 save data to unlock the Ghost in SSBU. Here’s Nintendo’s tweet announcing it. Razewing Ratha...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Capcom reveals Monster Hunter Stories 2 post-launch roadmap through October

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is dropping in a week, and since it’s a Monster Hunter game, people are going to probably be playing it to death for months or years to come. As Capcom is aware, it has prepped a Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap for post-release content that should do something to keep the throngs of hunters invested long after they’ve exhausted the game’s base content. The game’s first post-launch update had already been revealed via press release, with the Palamute monster the first thing to be added on July 15. And they’ll be both ridable and usable in combat.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

No more Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, NetherRealm confirms

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC has come to an end, NetherRealm has confirmed. The studio will now focus on its next project, it said in a tweet. The confirmation comes as no surprise to Mortal Kombat fans - the fighting game last saw new DLC characters in November last year, when Kombat Pack 2 added John Rambo, Mileena and Rain to the fighting game.
Video GamesGematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V ‘Daily Demon Vol. 017: Sraosha’ video

Volume 17 of Atlus’ “Daily Demon” video series for Shin Megami Tensei V introduces returning demon Sraosha. Shin Megami Tensei V is due out for Switch on November 11 in Japan and November 12 worldwide. Read more about the game here. Watch the latest trailer here. Watch the video below.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be released on July 21st

Mobile developer and publisher Spokko has announced that its Witcher mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, will be available on iOS and Android devices from July 21st worldwide. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an ARPG in a similar vein to Pokémon Go and Wizards Unite, except with monsters from The Witcher series that players will be combating. The full description can be found after the release date trailer below.