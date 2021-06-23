Cancel
Elton John to perform at Gillette Stadium

By George Lenker
The Massachusetts show is among the final dates for the “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.”. “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: the shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” he said in a statement. “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

