There is no denying that the Witcher series is one of the most prolific modern franchises in the gaming industry and has been enjoyed by countless people. Now, the fun is coming to your mobile platforms as well in the form of The Witcher: Monster Slayer. The game is developed and published by Spokko and is set long before the story of the Witcher that CD Projekt Red game us. This is sad since we will not be seeing our heroes coming back. But for those wondering, this time, you are playing an augmented reality RPG.