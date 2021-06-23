NIPD investigating overnight shooting on Hopkins Street

The New Iberia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured on South Hopkins Street.

According to NIPD Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes, officers responded to a shots fired call at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of South Hopkins street in New Iberia.

Hughes said both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

