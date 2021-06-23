Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to the Press Before the Berlin II Conference on Libya
SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It’s very, very good to be here in Berlin, especially good to be here because we have an important conference bringing together international and Libyan partners in, I think, a moment of opportunity to reinforce the support of the international community for Libya as it moves forward toward elections, sustaining the ceasefire, getting foreign forces out of the country, and continuing the support of the international community.www.state.gov